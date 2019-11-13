International Development News
Pettersson's 2 goals power Canucks over Predators

  Updated: 13-11-2019 11:39 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:27 IST
Elias Pettersson scored twice on his 21st birthday as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 5-3 Tuesday night in a game that featured six goals in the final 14 minutes. Vancouver's Tanner Pearson also scored twice, the latter an empty-net goal the length of the ice with 6.9 seconds remaining, and Adam Gaudette also tallied. Goaltender Thatcher Demko made 34 saves as the Canucks snapped a four-game winless streak.

Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg, and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville. Goalie Pekka Rinne stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Predators, who are 1-3-2 in their past six games after a four-game winning streak. The difference came on the power play, as the Canucks were 3 for 3 while the Predators were 1 for 2.

Pettersson scored what proved to be the deciding goal at 11:41 of the third period, giving Vancouver a 4-2 lead. Brock Boeser carried the puck over the blue line, but his shot from the top of the faceoff circle deflected off a defenseman and straight to Pettersson. The reigning Calder Trophy winner as rookie of the year poked the puck past Rinne for his eighth goal of the season. Forsberg scored his second of the night on the power play at 14:26 of the third to pull the Predators within 4-3, but they were unable to get the equalizer.

After a scoreless first period, Vancouver took the lead on the power play just 1:25 into the second period. Pearson took a pass near the red line and skated past two defenders before netting a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. The Predators tied it at 13:35 of the period, as Jarnkrok scored on a rebound of a shot by Matt Duchene.

The Canucks regained the lead at 6:09 of the third period on another power-play goal. Pettersson was able to keep control in the offensive zone at the blue line, backhanding a pass toward the corner. He then knocked down a clearing attempt near the right faceoff circle and, in one motion, beat Rinne with a slapshot. The Predators pulled even at 2-2 at 8:35 of the third, as Granlund tipped a shot from the point by Mattias Ekholm past Demko.

Gaudette gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 10:59 after a goalmouth scramble.

