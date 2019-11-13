International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:29 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Wainwright, Cardinals agree to one-year deal

Adam Wainwright has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 16th season. The team announced the signing Tuesday. The deal is for $5 million plus up to $5 million in incentives, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported. Giants hire Kapler to be next manager

Coming off their third straight losing season, the San Francisco Giants are once again turning to a former Los Angeles Dodger to fill a huge vacancy. The team announced Tuesday night it has hired Gabe Kapler to be its next manager, replacing three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Report: Astros stole signs electronically in 2017

The Houston Astros are alleged to have stolen signs electronically throughout the 2017 season, The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Major League Baseball rules prohibit MLB teams from using electronics to see a catcher's signs to the pitcher. Chicago Fire trade McCarty to expansion Nashville

The Chicago Fire traded veteran midfielder Dax McCarty to Nashville SC on Tuesday, receiving $100,000 and a draft pick from the expansion side in return. The Fire will receive $50,000 in general allocation money and $50,000 in targeted allocation money plus a second-round pick in the 2021 draft. NFL notebook: All 32 teams invited to Kaepernick workout

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, will have a private workout for teams on Saturday in Atlanta. Teams were informed by the league that the 32-year-old Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an interview, and all 32 teams are invited. Video of both also will be made available to clubs. NBA notebook: George set to make Clippers’ debut

The Los Angeles Clippers have opened 7-3, are coming off a victory over the defending champion Toronto Raptors and now have something else to buoy their spirits: Paul George reportedly will make his debut with the team by Thursday. The six-time All-Star forward, acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a July trade, has missed the opening 10 games of the season while recovering from two offseason shoulder surgeries. Federer eyes Djokovic after rebounding against Berrettini

Novak Djokovic suffered defeat in a thriller against an inspired Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals on Tuesday and now faces a showdown with great rival Roger Federer to decide who will reach the last four at the season-ender. Swiss Federer shrugged of defeat by Austria's Thiem in his opening group match to comfortably beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(2) 6-3 in the day's opening singles. Kosgei among five finalists for female athlete of the year

Kenya's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei is among five finalists for the Female Athlete of the Year award after the sport's governing body, World Athletics, narrowed down the initial list of 11 nominees. Kosgei finished last month's Chicago Marathon in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Briton Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world record. NHL roundup: Panthers stun Bruins with wild rally

Mike Hoffman scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Florida Panthers rallied from four goals down in the third period to stun the host Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night. Keith Yandle tied the score with 1:39 remaining in regulation, and Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Hoffman also scored in the third as the Panthers won their second straight in a shootout. Sam Montembeault made 15 saves between the third period and overtime after taking over for an ineffective Sergei Bobrovsky. Twins' Baldelli named AL Manager of Year

Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins was named American League Manager of the Year, and Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League honor, it was announced Tuesday on the MLB Network. The 38-year-old Baldelli is the youngest person to win the top manager honor. The Twins went 101-61 and won the AL Central title under Baldelli in his first season on the job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets. The FTSE 100 index, whi...

SC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging odd-even scheme; seeks pollution data

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and t...

Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at ag...

Hostel fee hike: JNU students continue to protest, varsity shifts venue for council meeting

JNU students on Wednesday continued to protest against the hostel fee hike demanding a meeting with university Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to discuss the matter even as the varsity decided to shift the venue of its Executive Council EC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019