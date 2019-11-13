Randhawa to make 300th appearance on Asian Tour

Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa will make his 300th appearance on the Asian Tour when he tees off at the USD 400,000 Panasonic Open India here on Thursday. Randhawa who turned professional in 1994 has since gone on to win eight titles on the Asian Tour including five at home.

"It doesn't seem that long. I remember my first tournament and 300 feels a long time. I'm just feeling great and having played so many events, it's surprising to me also. I didn't realize it," Randhawa said on the eve of the tournament. The 47-year-old said winning the Indian Opens was one of the highlights of his career, that has spanned over a decade.

"The highlights? Winning the Indian Opens was good, because you know, you're a local boy and you are able to win in your own country. I won three of them actually." "First one was special, this golf course it was. Then after it was Singapore, Japan, Thailand. So yeah, it's been a long, long time," he said.

One of Randhawa's finest season came in 2002 when he topped the Asian Tour Order of Merit to be crowned Asia's number one then. "The best years on the Asian Tour was when I won the Order of Merit in 2002, and also in 2000. I won two events, I won both the Singapore Open and the Indian Open in 2000 and then I won the Order of Merit in 2002 I think if I'm not off. Yeah, those were the good years. I have a lot of good memories."

While Randhawa's last Asian Tour victory dates back almost a decade ago, the 47-year-old is still feeling the fire in his belly and holds the belief that he can return to the winner's circle again. "This week I just need to hit it long and putt straight. This is what this golf course needs. So, hit as far as you can and make those putts," the golfer said.

