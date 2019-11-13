International Development News
Development News Edition

Scotland announce 14-man squad for UAE tour

Scotland have announced their 14-member squad for the third round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:58 IST
Scotland announce 14-man squad for UAE tour
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Scotland have announced their 14-member squad for the third round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Wednesday. Scotland will return to the UAE in December having achieved qualification for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup there last month, International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

The team will take on both USA and UAE in Sharjah and Dubai respectively. Michael Leask, Oliver Hairs, Adrian Neill and Tom Sole have been omitted from the squad that finished fifth at the Qualifier, with Dylan Budge, Michael Jones and Stuart Whittingham included.

"We have picked a squad that has a blend of both youth and experience. Our focus will be looking to be successful as well as having an eye on the future of Scottish cricket," head coach Shane Burger said. "It will be a great challenge returning to the UAE and we have a good feel of the conditions and grounds we will be playing at, having just returned from our successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign. The Cricket World Cup League Two journey is a long and exciting one that presents us with an opportunity of qualifying for a 50 over World Cup," he added.

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, and Stuart Whittingham. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

TDP used objectionable language against Assembly Speaker: YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu

YSR Congress Party MLA Malladi Vishnu on Wednesday said that the Telugu Desam Party TDP leaders had used objectionable language to make allegations against Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram and his party will raise the issue with the priv...

Two women held for stealing Rs 50,000 from housewife in Delhi

Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 50,000 from a housewife while she was at a bank in south Delhis Neb Sarai area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Renu 35 and Chameli 48, hail from Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district. The...

Banks may be given incentive to extend loans in backward areas: RBI Dy Guv

RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain on Wednesday made a case for incentivising banks to extend loans to poor in backward areas in a bid to promote financial inclusion. Speaking at an event organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural D...

Reservation notified for post of mayor in 27 Maha civic bodies

The Urban Development Department in Maharashtra on Wednesday notified reservation for the post of mayor in 27 municipal corporations in the state. The lottery deciding the reservation for the mayors post was held on Wednesday. The top post...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019