Soccer-Rose ready to dig in and see out final months of Spurs deal

  Reuters
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  Created: 13-11-2019 21:52 IST
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose says he is prepared to run down the final 18 months of his contract and leave for free after not being handed a new deal by the Premier League club. Left-back Rose, 29, who has started nine out of Spurs' 12 league games this season, told the London Evening Standard the club's hierarchy looked to offload him in the close season by leaving him out of their pre-season trip to Asia in July.

"It's obvious what happened. People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do. I've said I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until it has ­finished," England international Rose said. "In January, you're probably going to hear something... I'm telling you right now I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished," he was quoted as saying in the article on Wednesday.

Rose, who played in this year's Champions League final against Liverpool and has featured twice in their new European campaign, said club chairman Daniel Levy had told him he would not be offered a new deal. "I respect that. We move on ... people (in the media) can save their time ­trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold," Rose said.

"Because I can tell you now: it ain't happening. I know what people were trying to do in the summer ... there were no bids - that was rubbish." Rose said he still enjoys the support of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"When the manager stops calling me into his office, stops giving me advice, that's when I'll think it's time to leave Tottenham," Rose added. "I'm lucky to have a manager... who, from the first day we met, has always stuck by me... regardless of the rubbish in the media about me being sold or not part of his plans," he said.

Tottenham are 14th in the table with 14 points and return to league action with a trip to West Ham United on Nov. 23.

