Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:55 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:55 IST
Indian athlete Dutee Chand. Image Credit: ANI

TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more. Chand is grateful to all her supporters and has expressed gratitude to the TIME for acknowledging her fight.

"I am delighted to receive this recognition from the TIME. I believe in gender equality. I will continue to fight for the rights of young girls and women in sports as well as in the larger society," Chand said in an official statement. "PUMA was the first brand that came forward to sign me as their brand ambassador in India. I have received a lot of support and encouragement from the brand. I'm really happy to be a PUMA athlete and represent the brand globally," she added.

Of the list, TIME Editor-In-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes: "When we first published our TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people 15 years ago, it was dominated by individuals who rose through traditional power structures: heads of state, CEOs of public companies, actors from big-budget blockbusters, leaders of global foundations." "What has been striking about more recent editions is the growing number of individuals who did not need an establishment to command international attention--people like Parkland students (in 2018) and Greta Thunberg (in 2019). TIME has always been a barometer of influence--and the nature of influence is changing," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

