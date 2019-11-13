International Development News
Flores: Dolphins to attend Kaepernick workout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:50 IST
The Miami Dolphins plan to have a representative in attendance for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's workout this weekend, coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday. Flores told reporters that the team still is finalizing who will attend Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta on Saturday, however.

The first-year head coach also stopped short of saying whether the 32-year-old Kaepernick would have a place on the Dolphins' roster. "I don't have a crystal ball. It's hard for me to say," Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"We like our quarterback situation right now. We're going to do our due diligence. I would say anytime we could add a good player, we try to do that. We want to do that. But there's a lot of moving parts to that." Ryan Fitzpatrick, 36, has thrown for 1,364 yards with eight touchdowns and as many interceptions in eight games this season for the Dolphins (2-7), who host the Bills (6-3) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in the offseason, has thrown for just 567 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions in six appearances with Miami. As for other teams' interest in Kaepernick, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said during his Wednesday press conference that he was not certain if the team will be represented at Kaepernick's workout.

"I'm not really in tuned to that situation very much," Garrett said. "We have personnel people who evaluate all guys who have an opportunity to hopefully help our team." Teams were informed by the league on Tuesday that Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an interview, and all 32 teams are invited. Video of both also will be made available to clubs.

In six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick appeared in 69 games and completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 13 rushing touchdowns. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, began kneeling during the national anthem before games that season as a protest of racial injustice. He opted out of his contract the following offseason to become a free agent but went unsigned.

He settled a collusion grievance against the NFL in February, with the payout reported to be worth less than $10 million.

