Reports: Texans claim former Bucs CB Hargreaves

  • Reuters
  • Houston
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 04:07 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 04:05 IST
The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Bucs on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what head coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle on a long catch-and-run by the Arizona Cardinals.

Hagreaves, 24, led all Buccaneers cornerbacks in defensive snaps (582, 92.2 percent) this season before being let go. He had four pass breakups and one interception -- returned for a touchdown -- in nine games, all starts. A Florida product in his fourth season, Hargreaves battled injuries the last two seasons, being limited to 10 total games (eight starts) from 2017-18. In 35 career games (33 starts), he has 19 pass breakups and two interceptions.

In the spring, the Buccaneers picked up Hargreaves' fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which would be worth $9.954 million in 2020. That remains intact, although the money is guaranteed only for injury. Houston released cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun to make room on the roster. The 26-year-old played in one game for the club and had a sack and forced fumble.

The Texans have been in flux at the cornerback position much of the season. They released slot man Aaron Colvin in September after just one game in his second year of a four-year, $34 million contract. Starter Bradley Roby hasn't played since Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, and the team traded a third-round pick to Oakland in October for Gareon Conley, who has started both games since arriving in Houston.

