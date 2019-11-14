International Development News
Mets' deGrom repeats as NL Cy Young Award winner

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom ran away with the voting for the National League Cy Young Award, winning for the second consecutive season Wednesday. DeGrom went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts, striking out an NL-best 255 in 204 innings.

He earned 29 of 30 first-place votes. "I said it was a dream to win one, but to win back-to-back, honestly, I'm kind of speechless right now," he said on MLB Network.

DeGrom, 31, is the first Mets pitcher to win in back-to-back seasons and the second in franchise history to win multiple times, joining Tom Seaver (1969, 1973, 1975). He started this season with a 3-6 record, but from that point in early June, he dropped his ERA from 3.45. He went at least seven innings in 19 starts over the season. "Last year, it was kind of smooth sailing all year," deGrom said. "But this year, I had to kind of recover from that little rough patch and figure out a way to get it done and go out there and fix some mechanical things."

DeGrom becomes the 20th pitcher to win multiple Cy Young Awards and the 11th to win in consecutive years, the last being Washington's Max Scherzer in the National League in 2016 and 2017. Scherzer tied for second in this year's voting with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu, who picked up the other first-place vote in balloting by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Scherzer's teammate on the World Series champion Nationals, Stephen Strasburg, tied for fourth with the St. Louis Cardinals' Jack Flaherty.

