Sports News Roundup: Pacers' Oladipo progressing toward return; Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pacers' Oladipo progressing toward return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is on track to return to game action. For his first full-court, 5-on-5 practice since rupturing his right quadriceps tendon in January, Oladipo was assigned to the Pacers' G League affiliate in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, where he practiced with the team and then rejoined the Pacers to continue his rehab.

Report: Schiano, NJ governor discuss Rutgers job

Greg Schiano and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talked recently to discuss the coach's potential return to the Rutgers sideline, NJ Advance Media reported. The governor's spokesman declined to discuss the call with the outlet.

Tsitsipas thrashes Zverev to reach ATP semis

Debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas crushed defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday to book his place in the last four of the ATP Finals with a match to spare. The 21-year-old, the first Greek player to qualify for the elite eight-man season-ender, backed up his opening round-robin win over Daniil Medvedev with another virtuoso performance at the O2 Arena and is yet to lose a set.

Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat

Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4). The 33-year-old looked beaten as 23-year-old debutant Medvedev broke serve twice in the decider to stand on the brink of a first career victory over the Spaniard he pushed to five sets in an epic U.S. Open final in September.

Dolphins plan to attend Kaepernick's NFL audition

The Miami Dolphins will attend Colin Kaepernick's audition for teams at a special workout hosted by the National Football League (NFL) on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to the league three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the sport. Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a team to sign him since 2017, was among the first players to kneel during the pregame playing of the U.S. national anthem to protest extrajudicial killings of black people by police.

Zlatan departs Galaxy after two seasons

International legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy after two seasons with the MLS club. Ibrahimovic announced the news on a social media account on Wednesday, with the Galaxy calling the decision a mutual agreement just minutes later.

Reports: Texans claim former Bucs CB Hargreaves

The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Bucs on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what head coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle on a long catch-and-run by the Arizona Cardinals.

Bryan brothers to bow out after 2020 U.S. Open

Bob and Mike Bryan, the greatest doubles pair in the history of tennis, have announced they will end what they describe as a "magical ride" in 2020 after one more crack at the U.S. Open. The 41-year-old Californian twins, famous for their trademark chest-bump celebration, will bid farewell at Flushing Meadows, scene of their Grand Slam debut in 1995.

Mayfield wants crowd to quiet down when Browns have ball

Quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters that he wants the fans to keep quiet when the Cleveland Browns are on offense. Mayfield's reasoning? Well, Mayfield lamented an offside call on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line during the second quarter of Cleveland's 19-16 victory over Buffalo on Sunday. Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard was whistled for a false start, causing the Browns to elect to kick a field goal instead of go for a touchdown.

Hamilton sees 'a lot going on' in driver market for 2021

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday predicted big moves in the driver market for 2021 but expected Ferrari to remain the closet challenger to his Mercedes team next season. "In this next year we must see drivers switching, there is a lot going on, that is happening in the background, each driver talking to certain teams," the 34-year-old British driver, in Brazil for the penultimate race of the year, told a news conference organized by team sponsor Petronas.

