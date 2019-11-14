International Development News
Colts' Brissett expected to start vs. Jaguars

Colts' Brissett expected to start vs. Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will return from a knee injury to start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring a setback. "Jacoby, we're anticipating, will practice full today," head coach Frank Reich told reporters before practice Wednesday. "And as long as he practices full today and gets through today the way we expect, then he'll be starting in the game."

Brissett indeed practiced in full after being limited all three days last week and sitting out the Colts' 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Reich said he would follow up with the quarterback to make sure everything felt all right. "We'll check that box and say barring any setbacks the rest of the week he'll be the starter," Reich said. "I know his knee feels a lot better today than it did five days ago."

Brissett, who was hurt in Week 9 at Pittsburgh, has 1,649 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in eight starts this year. Fill-in starter Brian Hoyer threw three interceptions in the loss to the Dolphins. Meanwhile, Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton remained out of practice with a calf injury. He has not played since Week 8 against Denver.

Rookie receiver Parris Campbell (hand) also remains out, but veteran Devin Funchess (clavicle) returned to practice for the first time since landing on injured reserve following Week 1. Funchess wore a no-contact jersey and has not been fully cleared yet, per Reich. The team has three weeks to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old had three catches for 32 yards in the opener before getting hurt. He joined the Colts on a one-year, $13 million contract in free agency in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

