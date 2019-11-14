International Development News
Development News Edition

Morant lifts Grizzlies past Hornets in final seconds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 08:10 IST
Morant lifts Grizzlies past Hornets in final seconds
Image Credit: Flickr

Rookie guard Ja Morant scored on a drive to the basket with 0.7 seconds left to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-117 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier missed on a potential winning 3-point attempt for Charlotte on the game's last shot.

Morant got back in the groove offensively and scored 23 points, as the Grizzlies recovered from two sluggish second-half stretches. Morant had a total of 17 points in the past two games in which he played, but he was steadier on the offensive end in this game. That helped the Grizzlies win their second game in a row, both on the road.

Devonte' Graham hit a tying 3-pointer for the Hornets with 23.4 seconds left during a furious comeback, after New Orleans trailed by 10 with 2:25 to play. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 and Dillon Brooks poured in 15 for Memphis, which was nearly undone by 23 turnovers.

Brandon Clarke hit a 3-pointer at the 3:21 mark as the Grizzlies stretched their lead to 112-102. He finished with 13 points off the bench. Terry Rozier erupted for 33 points for his best outing as a member of the Hornets, who have lost four consecutive games. They shot 48.9 percent from the field.

Reserve guard Malik Monk pumped in 20 points, and Graham, who moved into Charlotte's starting lineup, had 19. Cody Zeller had 16 points, and Miles Bridges had 14. Charlotte broke a 79-79 tie with a 12-0 run in the third quarter, capped by PJ Washington's alley-oop dunk. The Grizzlies came storming back to close within two by the end of the quarter.

Memphis began the fourth quarter with an 11-0 spurt, with Morant getting inside for a couple of baskets. The Hornets led 64-63 at halftime, with Charlotte shooting 53.8 percent and Memphis at 53.1.

The Grizzlies scored the game's first nine points, but Charlotte pulled ahead later in the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Islanders beat Leafs again, stretch streak to 13

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period Wednesday night, as the red-hot New York Islanders hung on to edge the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in Uniondale, N.Y. Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard and Cas...

FOREX-U.S.-China trade deal doubts lifts yen, A$ hits 1-month low

Doubts over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a preliminary trade deal helped to lift safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc on Thursday, while pulling the yuan lower. Adding to pressure, Chinese r...

Despite Kashmir anger, China's Xi invites India's Modi to visit again next year

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit China again next year after two informal summits between the men in each others countries, despite deep disagreement over the disputed Kashmir region. Xi ...

Cycling-Lotto Soudal optimistic on Thijssen after horror crash

Lotto Soudal are optimistic that rider Gerben Thijssen will recover from a horrific crash at the Ghent Six Day that saw him suffer three small brain hemorrhages. The 21-year-old Belgian also broke his collarbone and three ribs when he crash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019