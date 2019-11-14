International Development News
NFL notebook: Gase's job safe for 2020

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 08:33 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 08:31 IST
New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is sticking with Adam Gase as head coach for the 2020 season. Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are 2-7 and in last place in the AFC East.

Gase was hired as head coach prior to the season after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. --Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will return from a knee injury to start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring a setback.

Brissett practiced in full Wednesday after being limited all three days last week and sitting out the Colts' 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. --The Dolphins plan to have a representative in attendance for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's workout this weekend, coach Brian Flores announced.

The Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons also will be represented, and the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys reportedly will have someone in attendance. --San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that starting left tackle Joe Staley will miss at least a couple of weeks with a broken finger and that the likelihood of tight end George Kittle playing Sunday against Arizona seems slim.

In addition, running back Matt Breida will reportedly miss one to two weeks because of a sprained ankle. --Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen sat out practice due to a hamstring injury that has hampered him for three weeks.

Thielen didn't play Oct. 24 against the Washington Redskins and last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. In between, he started against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 3 but appeared in just seven plays and didn't catch the lone ball that was thrown his way. --Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was scheduled to return to Seattle on Wednesday after spending two nights in a Bay Area hospital, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Team owner Jody Allen provided a plane to fly Lockett back to Washington, Schefter said.

Lockett was taken to Stanford Medical Center on Monday night after a contusion on his shin swelled up, leading Seattle's' medical staff to fear he had sustained a more serious injury. He was injured during the Seahawks' overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers. --Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice as the Lions began preparing for a Sunday visit from the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford was held out of last weekend's game in Chicago after tests on his ailing back revealed that his injury was more serious than previously thought.

--Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to be out "about a month" with an MCL sprain in his knee, NFL Network reported. Coach Dan Quinn told the media that Hooper is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Carolina. --Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross was cleared to practice and designated to return from injured reserve. He has been sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained Sept. 30.

--The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers. The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle. --The New Orleans Saints will be without starting left guard Andrus Peat for six weeks after he had surgery on his broken arm, ESPN reported.

--Cleveland defensive end Olivier Vernon was ruled out of the Browns' Thursday game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Vernon, 29, is nursing a knee injury that also forced him to miss last week's game. --The Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the son of the former three-time Pro Bowl selection by the same name. Linebacker Malik Jefferson was waived to make room on the roster.

