Bangladesh win the toss, opt to bat against India in first Test

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat against India in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. India included Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.

Teams: India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

