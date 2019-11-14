International Development News
Walker-led Celtics defeat Wizards for 9th straight win

  Updated: 14-11-2019 09:40 IST
Kemba Walker led a balanced Celtics attack with 25 points as Boston defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 140-133 Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to nine. Seven Celtics scored in double figures, including a career-high 18 off the bench from rookie Carsen Edwards. Jayson Tatum had 23, Jaylen Brown 22, Marcus Smart 17, Enes Kanter 13 and Brad Wanamaker 10.

It marked the first time the Celtics have scored 140 points since Nov. 25, 1992, when they beat the then-Washington Bullets 150-112. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 44 points, and rookie Rui Hachimura added 21 for the Wizards, who have lost six of seven. Isaiah Thomas, making his first start in Boston since the Celtics traded him in 2017, scored 18 with seven assists.

The Wizards never led after a Thomas 3-pointer on their opening possession of the second half, getting as close as three in the fourth quarter on a Davis Bertans 3-pointer with 11:37 on the clock. The Celtics responded with 10 unanswered points to go up 112-99. Boston would go up by as much as 16 as late as 3:29, but Washington scored 11 straight to get within four, 137-133, with 1:17 left. Walker hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 to go, and the Celtics held on.

Up by two at halftime, the Celtics began the third with a 12-5 run, with Brown scoring eight. After a Hachimura jumper, Smart nailed a 3-pointer to give Boston its first 10-point lead, 83-73, at 8:34. Walker hit a trey and added a layup as the Celtics went up 90-77 with 6:52 left. The Wizards responded with a 9-0 run to get as close as four, but Boston went back up by 11, 101-90, on a Walker three with 2:23 to go.

The Wizards trailed 102-96 entering the final 12. Tied at 56 with 3:56 to go in the first half, Boston pulled away with a 12-7 run. A Thomas three with 24.2 seconds remaining got Washington within 68-66 at the break.

Beal led all scorers at the half with 24 points, while Tatum paced the Celtics with 15. Tatum completed a three-point play with 1.6 seconds left to forge a 34-all tie after one.

