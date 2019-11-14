International Development News
Development News Edition

Morant lifts Grizzlies past Hornets in final seconds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 09:40 IST
Morant lifts Grizzlies past Hornets in final seconds
Image Credit: Pixabay

Rookie guard Ja Morant scored on a drive to the basket with 0.7 seconds left to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-117 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier missed on a potential winning 3-point attempt for Charlotte on the game's last shot.

Morant got back in the groove offensively and scored 23 points, as the Grizzlies recovered from two sluggish second-half stretches. Morant had a total of 17 points in the past two games in which he played, but he was steadier on the offensive end in this game. That helped the Grizzlies win their second game in a row, both on the road.

Devonte' Graham hit a tying 3-pointer for the Hornets with 23.4 seconds left during a furious comeback, after Charlotte trailed by 10 with 2:25 to play. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 and Dillon Brooks poured in 15 for Memphis, which was nearly undone by 23 turnovers.

Brandon Clarke hit a 3-pointer at the 3:21 mark as the Grizzlies stretched their lead to 112-102. He finished with 13 points off the bench. Rozier erupted for 33 points for his best outing as a member of the Hornets, who have lost four consecutive games. They shot 48.9 percent from the field.

Reserve guard Malik Monk pumped in 20 points, and Graham, who moved into Charlotte's starting lineup, had 19. Cody Zeller had 16 points, and Miles Bridges had 14. Charlotte broke a 79-79 tie with a 12-0 run in the third quarter, capped by PJ Washington's alley-oop dunk. The Grizzlies came storming back to close within two by the end of the quarter.

Memphis began the fourth quarter with an 11-0 spurt, with Morant getting inside for a couple of baskets. The Hornets led 64-63 at halftime, with Charlotte shooting 53.8 percent and Memphis at 53.1.

The Grizzlies scored the game's first nine points, but Charlotte pulled ahead later in the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cannot afford to play as many shots with pink ball, says Kohli

As Indias first-ever day-night Test edges closer, the excitement is increasing day by day. However, skipper Virat Kohli is aware of the challenge that awaits them and has said that batsmen cannot afford to play as many shots with the pink b...

Cherry Blossom festival draws lots of tourists: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the Cherry Blossom festival which celebrates the annual blooming of the pink cherry trees draws a lot of tourists to the state. The chief minister on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth e...

Man booked for objectionable comments against SC's verdict on Ayodhya

A man has been booked for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook against the Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya issue, police said on Thursday. Bablu Khan, a resident of Charthaval town and who currently lives in Oman, has ...

President's rule in Maha a 'scripted act', alleges Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the imposition of Presidents rule in Maharashtra was a scripted act and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form a government. It also said that former state chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019