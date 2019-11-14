International Development News
Development News Edition

Injured Egypt superstar Salah to miss Cup of Nations qualifiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:05 IST
Injured Egypt superstar Salah to miss Cup of Nations qualifiers
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah Image Credit: ANI

African superstar Mohamed Salah will not play for Egypt against Kenya on Thursday in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying because of a lingering ankle injury. The 27-year-old forward was hurt against Leicester City last month and despite making several subsequent appearances for Liverpool, is suffering from slight discomfort in his left ankle.

Egyptian media reported that after Salah traveled from England to Mediterranean city Alexandria, national squad medical staff ruled him out of the Group G clash. He will also miss the away fixture against Comoros in Moroni next Monday.

Salah wore a protective boot on his left foot as he watched his Pharaohs teammates prepare in Alexandria to face the Harambee Stars at the 87,000-capacity Borg el Arab Stadium. The absence of 2017 and 2018 African Footballer of the Year Salah is a major blow as Egypt rely heavily on him for goals.

Egypt have won the Cup of Nations a record seven times, twice more than Cameroon, but flopped as hosts of the 2019 tournament, losing to South Africa in the last 16. Togo complete Group G and the top two finishers after a six-round mini-league qualify for the 24-nation finals in Cameroon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

MVP candidates clash as Texans visit Ravens

For all the razzle-dazzle that Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson brings to the table, one factor that acolytes and criticsuable Player leaderboard while helming an offense that leads the NFL in rushing 197.2 yards per g...

Marathon organised for children in Delhi despite AQI hovering around 'emergency level'

As Delhi is battling with very poor air quality and hovering around the emergency zone, a marathon named Run for Children was organised in the national capital that could be risky for the lungs and heart of the runners. Scores of children w...

UPDATE 2-Tenuous calm in Gaza as Islamic Jihad says truce reached with Israel

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said it was holding fire from the Gaza Strip on Thursday after Israel agreed to an Egyptian-mediated truce, calming the worst surge in fighting in months.The truce was declared from 0330 GMT, the gro...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Cathay defers delivery of 4 Airbus planes as demand falls

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would defer the delivery of four Airbus SE narrowbodies in 2020 as it cuts capacity to deal with falling demand due to anti-government protests in its home city.In addition to delayi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019