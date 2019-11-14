International Development News
Development News Edition

Even without Davis, Lakers rout Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:32 IST
Even without Davis, Lakers rout Warriors
Image Credit: storyblocks

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 120-94 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Los Angeles center JaVale McGee finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, including five on the offensive end, three blocks and three steals against his former team. Dwight Howard added 15 points and eight boards for the Lakers, who won for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points while starting for Los Angeles in place of Anthony Davis, who was rested since he is dealing with shoulder and rib soreness. D'Angelo Russell scored 21 points for Golden State, which has lost five in a row. Russell had scored at least 30 points in each of his previous four contests. Rookie Eric Paschall had 15 points for the Warriors.

Los Angeles got off to a sizzling start, using a 12-0 run for a 29-15 lead after a 3-pointer by Alex Caruso with 4:11 left in the first quarter. The Lakers led 38-26 at the end of the quarter, having hit 69.6 percent of their shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 3-point attempts. James scored 11 points in the first. The Warriors managed 50 percent shooting in the quarter but misfired on 5 of 6 3-point tries. Overall on the night, Los Angeles hit 53.9 percent of its field-goal attempts to 40.4 percent for Golden State.

The Lakers dominated the glass, compiling a 51-33 rebounding edge. They also topped 30 assists for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 31 compared to 29 for the Warriors. After trailing by double digits for much of the first half, the Warriors launched a brief rally in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to seven before the Lakers seized a 67-55 edge at the break.

In the third, the Lakers blew the game open. Lakers reserve guard Rajon Rondo, who made his season debut Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns after missing nine games with a strained right calf, didn't play since the club did not want him to appear in back-to-back contests yet.

Los Angeles guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the game in the second half due to a left ankle injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2019

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaMindteck India Limited BSE 517344 and NSE MINDTECK, a global technology company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.The companys consolidat...

Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria - Defence Ministry TV channel

Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the ...

Gunmen attack police vehicle in Pak; one killed

Unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and injuring three others. The incident occurred in the Mian Gujar village of Peshawar district.A Deputy Superintend...

Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Ellen DeGeneres-produced limited series

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been roped in to star in a limited series thriller Sometimes I Lie, produced by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the actors second scripted collaboration with Fox after d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019