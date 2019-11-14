International Development News
Development News Edition

Foles, Brissett to return as Jaguars battle Colts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:56 IST
Foles, Brissett to return as Jaguars battle Colts
Image Credit: Flickr

Welcome back, Nick Foles. You too, Jacoby Brissett. The return of the Jacksonville Jaguars' and Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterbacks injects extra juice into Sunday's AFC South battle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Foles will make his first start since Week 1 when he sustained a broken clavicle while throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter of a loss to Kansas City. Brissett is back after missing last week's 16-12 home loss to Miami with a knee injury suffered during a 28-26 defeat Nov. 3 in Pittsburgh. Without Foles, Jacksonville (4-5) at least managed to tread water. Rookie Gardner Minshew threw 13 touchdown passes and just four interceptions after Foles' injury, establishing himself as a viable option for the long run, whether that's in north Florida or somewhere else.

While the Jaguars are occupants of the division cellar, they still possess playoff hopes. And no one knows better than Foles the meaning of having a chance. After all, he did take Philadelphia on a surprise Super Bowl run after Carson Wentz's season-ending injury two years ago and helped rally the Eagles by going 5-1 down the stretch in 2018 and won a wild-card game last year at Chicago. "To be back in a situation where we have an opportunity to make a run, that's all we can ever ask. I'm grateful and happy to be back with those guys," Foles said.

Besides getting its veteran starter back under center, Jacksonville has had a week off to get healthy after enduring a 26-3 beating from Houston on Nov. 3 in London. The addition of Foles gives a team with a powerful running back in Leonard Fournette, as well as developing young receivers, a veteran who knows about winning big games. "More is on the line," Foles said of playing in November and December. "Offenses and teams and cultures have been developed. Each year a team develops a culture. That's the biggest challenge of stepping back in there and just playing football."

By that standard, Brissett should have an easier time finding a rhythm. All he's missed is a game and a half. But that was enough time for the Colts to fall behind Houston in the division race. Last week's defeat to Miami was one of the most puzzling results of the year in the NFL. Even with backup Brian Hoyer under center, Indianapolis (5-4) was a double-digit favorite. But Hoyer's first start in two years was an unmitigated disaster, as he was just 18 of 39 for 204 yards with three crushing interceptions.

Brissett, who through eight games is completing a career-best 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,649 yards with a 14-3 touchdown-interception ratio, was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. That's a threshold that second-year coach Frank Reich said he would have to pass in order to play this week. "I know his knee feels a lot better today than it did five days ago," Reich said.

Not as certain is the status of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, the team's leading pass catcher with 32 receptions. Hilton (calf) has missed the last two games and wasn't able to practice on Wednesday. This is the teams' first meeting of the year. They will play again in the season finale at Jacksonville.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Revamped Motorola Razr arrives with 6.2-inch Flex View display, eSIM card support

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility unveiled today the much-hyped Motorola Razr 2019 flip phone with a sleek design that comfortably fits in a palm unfolded or pocket when folded. The reimagined Razr is very different from other foldable phones ...

49ers look to fix mistakes, rebound vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will face a new challenge against a very recent challenger Sunday. After suffering their first loss of the season to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, the 49ers have a short week to prepare for this Sund...

Haryana CM M L Khattar expands cabinet; BJP leader Anil Vij takes oath as cabinet minister.

Haryana CM M L Khattar expands cabinet BJP leader Anil Vij takes oath as cabinet minister....

iSena wonders if PM was kept in loop about 50:50 formula

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 5050 seat-sharing formula in time, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Raut wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019