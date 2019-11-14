International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Mominul leads Bangladesh fight back after top order trouble

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:17 IST
Cricket-Mominul leads Bangladesh fight back after top order trouble
Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim dug in and steadied the side after the tourists' top order collapsed on the opening day of the first test against India on Thursday. Mominul's decision to put his side into bat in his first test as captain appeared to backfire after they slumped to 31-3 at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

But Mominul, on 22 at lunch, and Mushfiqur (14 not out) denied India further progress, guiding Bangladesh to 63 for three. With Mominul opting to bat, his India counterpart Virat Kohli got exactly what he wanted and unleashed his pace attack to capitalize on the early morning conditions.

Ishant Sharma, back in the side after replacing spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, and Umesh Yadav did just that, regularly beating the tentative bats of both Bangladesh openers. Umesh drew first blood in the sixth over, generating extra bounce with a delivery that kissed the shoulder off Imrul Kayes' (six) bat and flew to Ajinkya Rahane at third slip.

In the next over Ishant induced the other opener, Shadman Islam, into poking at a fuller delivery to be caught behind for six. Mohammed Shami then put the tourists further on the back foot, pitching a fuller delivery and generating enough late movement to trap Mohammad Mithun lbw for 13.

Mominul was lucky still to be around after his attempted cut shot off Ravichandran Ashwin burst through Ajinkya Rahane's fingers at slip. Mushfiqur also got a reprieve after Kohli dropped him at third slip off Umesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen attack police vehicle in Pak; one killed

Unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and injuring three others. The incident occurred in the Mian Gujar village of Peshawar district.A Deputy Superintend...

Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Ellen DeGeneres-produced limited series

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been roped in to star in a limited series thriller Sometimes I Lie, produced by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the actors second scripted collaboration with Fox after d...

Sena wonders if PM was kept in loop about 50:50 formula

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 5050 seat-sharing formula in time, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Raut wo...

Admissions scandal in background as S.Koreans sit for gruelling college exam

A record low number of South Korean students sat for the annual college entrance exam on Thursday, a test that many of them have prepared for since day one at school, and for which the country delayed work hours and put flights on hold.A co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019