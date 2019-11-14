International Development News
Development News Edition

After upset loss, Saints begin vital stretch vs. Bucs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:22 IST
After upset loss, Saints begin vital stretch vs. Bucs
Image Credit: pixabay

The New Orleans Saints came out of their bye week with an opportunity to take command of the NFC South. They were all alone in first place with a 7-1 record and approaching four consecutive games against division opponents.

But their six-game winning streak came to an end with a 26-9 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Now they go on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"These are defining games obviously," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Because not only do you put yourself in a position to win one, but you put someone in your division in that position to lose one. Right? That is why we always say, in a lot of cases these are worth two (games). These are important games." New Orleans still holds a two-game lead over second-place Carolina, which it hosts next week in Week 12, and a four-game lead over the Buccaneers, whom it defeated last month. The Falcons, who host the Saints on Thanksgiving night, are five games back.

"Look at this division," Brees said. "Throw the records out the door, OK. No matter who's playing, where they are playing, these games always seem to be very close and can be very hard-fought." The Saints didn't score a touchdown against the Falcons, had a season-low in rushing yards (52) and Brees was sacked six times by a defense that had seven sacks in its previous eight games.

"You turn the page," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "Quickly, you turn the page to this opponent and it's attention to detail from all of us. Coaches, making sure we put a plan in place and get ready to bounce back and play (a) good football game. "I think we have got good leadership here. I think these guys understand the process. They understand the importance of the workweek relative to how you win in this league. They've been in big moments. They've experienced postseason play and they recognize the importance of winning in the regular season.

"You lean on your leadership and these guys will work on getting it corrected. Coaches as well. We've got to be better and then you focus on the next challenge." When these teams last met, Brees was in the midst of a five-game absence due to thumb surgery and Teddy Bridgewater led New Orleans to a 31-24 victory on Oct. 6.

"It's the same offense," Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. "That's the beauty of having a guy like Teddy. He can do it. I think he might be a little more mobile, but I don't see them doing anything differently. They're still feeding the same three or four guys." The Bucs defense will look different Sunday after releasing safety Vernon Hargreaves from the NFL's lowest-rated passing defense and scoring defense.

Arians didn't explain why the Bucs released Hargreaves, a former No. 1 draft choice and a key player on their defense, but he did say, "There are two things you can control. You can control your attitude and your effort." Tampa Bay's secondary already was short-handed because of injuries to cornerbacks Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

EU's proposed ambassadorial visit to Xinjiang seen unlikely to happen

The European Union is discussing a visit for ambassadors to Chinas far western region of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of oppressing ethnic Uighurs, but the trip is unlikely to happen unless certain conditions are met, diplomats ...

Chronology of events in Rafale fighter jets deal case

Following is the chronology of events in the Rafale fighter jets deal in which the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petitions against its verdict giving clean chit to the Narendra Modi government -Dec 30, 2002 Defence Procurement P...

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers.

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers....

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2019

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaMindteck India Limited BSE 517344 and NSE MINDTECK, a global technology company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.The companys consolidat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019