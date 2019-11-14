International Development News
Development News Edition

It's almost epidemic proportions: Chappell on mental health issues forcing players out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:39 IST
It's almost epidemic proportions: Chappell on mental health issues forcing players out

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell on Thursday said the burgeoning issue of mental health, forcing active players into sabbaticals, has reached "almost epidemic proportions" in his country and urged the cricket board to immediately address the matter. Young Victorian batsman Will Pucovski has become the third Australian cricketer to report mental health problems to the team management in just over two weeks after international stars Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson both took breaks from the game.

Pucovski has withdrawn from the reckoning for the first Test against Pakistan, citing mental health issues, as CA looks to get a grip on the situation. "It's a helluva problem. It's almost epidemic proportions," Chappell told local radio station '3AW'.

"It's all well and good to be saying it's very courageous of these guys to come out and speak and yes, it is brave, but Cricket Australia has got to get to the bottom of what's causing this," the 76-year-old Australian great said. Pucovski, who had taken two breaks to deal with his mental health last summer, has informed Australia A team management that he is struggling, days ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.

Pucovski, who hit 243 for Victoria in a Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia last year, also withdrew from the Test squad against Sri Lanka last February for the same reason. CA's head of national teams Ben Oliver applauded Pucovski "for having the courage to discuss his situation".

"Will's decision not to nominate for Test selection was the right one in the circumstances and one that everyone in the Australian cricket family supports,” he said in a statement. "By Will bravely taking this position, he will undoubtedly inspire others facing similar challenges to speak up and take positive steps towards improving their mental wellbeing."

The issue has gained significance with many prominent voices like India captain Virat Kohli speaking about the mental struggles of a top-flight player. Asked about Maxwell's self-imposed break from the game, Kohli on Wednesday offered his support and said it was "remarkable" of the dashing Australian all-rounder to admit mental health issues. Kohli recalled a phase in his own career when he too battled "end of the world" thoughts but didn't know how to even communicate them.

Maxwell, who has played 110 one-day internationals, 61 T20Is and seven Tests, is on an indefinite break from cricket after pulling out midway through the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka last month. Maddinson, who played three Tests in 2016, withdrew from this week's Australia A match on mental health grounds.

In England, there have been players like Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Graeme Fowler, who have dealt with depression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong students arm themselves for showdown as police take breather

Pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns. Chinas...

UPDATE 1-U.S. ready to use 'full range' capabilities to defend S.Korea

A top U.S. military officer reaffirmed on Thursday that the United States is ready to use the full range of its capabilities to defend South Korea from any attack, a joint statement after a meeting with officials in Seoul said. Senior U.S. ...

Britain's health service recorded worst ever emergency performance in October

Britains National Health Service recorded its worst ever performance in treating patients in emergency wards in October, a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has claimed that only the Conservatives can safeguard the cherished institut...

First meeting of committee formed by NGT on waste management to be held on Nov 19

The first meeting of a committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal on the issue of compliance of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 will be held on November 19. The committee comprises nominee of vice chairman, Niti A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019