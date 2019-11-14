India announces Davis Cup squad against Pakistan tie; Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes return

International Development News
All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday announced an unprecedented eight-member squad for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday announced an unprecedented eight-member squad for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan. On the basis of the fresh confirmations, the following squad has been selected for this tie: Rohit Rajpal - Non-Playing Captain, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes.

Including three reserves Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Saikumar Mukund, and Siddharth Rawat. Earlier the tie was scheduled to play in Islamabad, some of the players including the non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi, who had also been selected to play expressed their unavailability for the tie. On the other hand, some other top Indian players confirmed their availability to play in Islamabad.

Accordingly, a new Davis Cup captain was appointed for this tie by the executive committee of AITA. The ITF took a decision to move the tie to a neutral venue which is still to be announced. "The final team will be communicated to the ITF after receiving their communication on November 18. As the venue and surface are still unknown, the selection committee decided to have three reserve players for only this particular tie," read an official statement.

India to face Pakistan in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 Tie on November 29 and 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

