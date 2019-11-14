Shubhankar starts with two-under 70 in South Africa

India's Shubhankar Sharma failed to build on a superb start to finish at two-under 70 in the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player on the European Tour, here on Thursday. Shubhankar, who finished tied-seventh in Turkish Airlines Open last week, was four-under after starting from the 10th. But he gave away three bogeys and had just one more birdie on the front nine for a card of 70. He was lying tied-17th.

Louis Oosthuizen took the lead with a brilliant nine-under 65, while Thomas Detry shot 66. Guido Migliozzi turned in 30 to set a blistering pace but finished at 67 in third place. South Africans, Ernie Els and Zander Lombard were tied fourth at 68. Els got a rapturous reception as he went off in the first group of the day and soon had the crowd cheering even more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)