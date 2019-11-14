International Development News
Indian experts to train aspiring umpires from Maldives

Two "umpire educators" from India will impart "umpiring skills" to emerging talents from the Maldives during a one-week program later this month. The BCCI has entrusted the responsibility of this training program, scheduled to be held from November 19-25 to "umpire educators" Rajiv Risodkar and Shahvir Tarapore.

Confirming the development to PTI on Thursday, Risodkar said he and Tarapore will train around 25 participants under the "Level 2 Umpire Course" in the Maldives. During this program, the participants will be taught about umpiring in competitive cricket as per criteria set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Risodkar said.

The participants will also learn about new ICC rules regarding tests, ODIs, and T20s. According to Risodkar, participants will also have to appear for an examination at the end of the training.

Risodkar, included in the BCCI umpiring trainers' panel, has taught over 500 people across India during the last decade and a half. "Maldives is one of the countries where a new culture of competitive cricket has been developing. We hope that our umpiring curriculum will help in the development of this game there," he said.

During his visit to the Maldives in June this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India would help in promoting sports in the Maldives in a bid to strengthen relations between the two countries. During this time, Modi had also presented a bat signed by the Indian World Cup team to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

