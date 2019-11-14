The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES * Report of FIFA World Cup Qualifier between India and Afghanistan from Dushanbe

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-LD IND Fiery pacers blast Bangladesh out for 150, India 86/1 on day 1

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) India's pace troika was at its menacing best against an under-confident Bangladesh, helping the home team seize control of the first Test here on the opening day itself.

SPO-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW

Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar By Kushan Sarkar

Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional format's health.

SPO-CRI-IND-MOMINUL We need to be mentally strong to face this kind of pace attack: Mominul

Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque on Thursday admitted his team lacked the mental strength required to counter India's formidable pace attack on the first day of the opening Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Indian pace attack in one of the most lethal in world cricket: Ashwin

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) The current Indian pace attack is "one of the most lethal" in world cricket since it has the ability to create openings in every spell, reckons senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

SPO-CRI-DRAVID-CONFLICT

BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against Dravid By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) In a big relief for Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, BCCI ethics officer D K Jain on Thursday dismissed the conflict of interest complaint against him, saying it was "bereft of any merit".

SPO-BAD-LD IND Srikanth advances to quarter-finals; Sindhu, Prannoy, Kashyap knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 14 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu exited the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open in the pre-quarterfinals but Kidambi Srikanth made the quarters for the first time in seven months after claiming a thrilling win in men's singles here on Thursday.

SPO-DAVIS-IND-LD SQUAD AITA picks eight-member squad for Pakistan tie; Paes, top-players return

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India on Thursday picked an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, including most of the top stars who refused to travel to Islamabad along with those who made themselves available irrespective of the venue.

SPO-IOA-CGF-MEETING

IOA says 2022 CWG boycott proposal still stands, but gives hints of rethink New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday said that its proposal to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in protest against shooting's exclusion still stands, but gave hints that there can be a rethink on the decision.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD RAHANE

Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-IND-YOUTH

India assured of 12 medals at Asian Youth Boxing Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Nov 14 (PTI) India's tally of assured medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships swelled to 12 after four more boxers from the country advanced to the semifinals here on Wednesday.

SPO-CGF-RIJIJU

CGF has taken serious note of our concern: Rijiju New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has taken a serious note of India's concern over shooting's exclusion from the 2022 CWG and has agreed to work towards finding a solution.

SPO-CRI-PAK

Test cricket returns to Pakistan after a decade, Sri Lanka confirm series next month Lahore, Nov 14 (PTI) Test cricket will return to Pakistan after more than a decade with Sri Lanka on Thursday agreeing to a two-match series in December, which will be a part of the traditional format's ongoing World Championship.

SPO-PARA-WORLD

Nishad wins bronze; secures quota for Tokyo Paralympic Games Dubai, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar recorded a personal best of 2 metres to claim the bronze medal in men's high jump T47 final at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships and also secure his place in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

SPO-GOLF-PANASONIC

Kapur & Co lead India's charge in Day 1 of Panasonic Open Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian golfers Shiv Kapur, Arjun Prasad, M Dharma and Shankar Das shot identical scores of five-under-67 to be tied third behind leader Thai Itthipat Buranatanyarat on day one of the USD 400,000 Panasonic Open India 2019 here on Thursday.

