International Development News
Development News Edition

Pro League will give match practice before Olympics, says PR Sreejesh

Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said that the team will get 15-20 matches before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Pro League which will be a good match practice.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:40 IST
Pro League will give match practice before Olympics, says PR Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh. Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said that the team will get 15-20 matches before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Pro League which will be a good match practice. "Olympics are almost a year away so definitely before that we are preparing for the Pro League. We will almost play 15-20 matches prior to Olympics that is going to be a good initiative," Sreejesh told ANI.

"Half of the youngsters who are in the team now will gain more experience through playing against all the top teams. I believe that by the time Olympics come the team will be in a good shape," he added. India qualified for the Olympics after defeating Russian in the qualifiers with an aggregate score of 11-3. Sreejesh still believes that there is a scope of improvement in all the areas of the game.

"We need to sharpen all the areas from the goalkeeping to the finishing. In all the parts we need to have a very close look. Definitely important part is how to score a goal through penalty corners or in the forward line. When it comes to a dying moment we should get more players in the defensive stretcher. That is going to be the main part," Sreejesh said. "We are improving a lot. Latestly in the Olympics Qualifiers, we have got four drag-flickers in the team. So that is a good sign for us because four of them are performing really well and healthy competition is always good for the team's performance," he added.

The 31-year-old experienced custodian hailed the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and said is doing a good job as he is enthusiast about sports. "The Sports Minister is doing really good, he is an enthusiast about sports and was there in qualifiers to witness the match. That is the great support from the ministry and we believe that this government is going to help us throughout the Olympics. They are doing a wonderful job," Sreejesh said.

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh said that the side needs to bring consistency in the training and have to improve where required. "We have to believe in the process and have to bring consistency in the training sessions for the better results in the Olympics. There is always a room for improvement in all areas," Rupinder said.

"Government has been really good with us and supporting us. Odisha government is sponsoring us and providing us whatever we need," he added. Indian defender Harmanpreet Singh said that their target is to get a medal for the country in the Olympics.

"Our target was to qualify for the Olympics and we won all the matches. We improved our mistakes what we did on the Belgium tour. We have matches to play before the Olympics for improvement. We have improved a lot. Our target is to get an Olympic medal for the country," Harmanpreet said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockets C Capela evaluated for concussion

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss at least one game after being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN reported Thursday. Capela bumped his head while attempting to draw a charge on the Los Angeles Clippers JaMychal Green du...

Ex-governor Deval Patrick enters crowded 2020 Democratic race

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the crowded 2020 presidential race on Thursday, signalling the concern some Democrats have about the leading candidates just three months before the first primary. The 11th-hour entry of Pa...

UPDATE 5-Student gunman kills 1, wounds others at California high school

A California high school student dressed in black is suspected of having opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding several others before he was arrested, officials said. Suspect is in custody and being trea...

Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights

Kenya and Somalia agreed to restore ties on Thursday after a months-long spat over oil rights that led the neighbours to halt the issuance of visas on arrival for each others citizens. The two East African nations agreed to normalise bilate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019