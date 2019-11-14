International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:46 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying
Image Credit: pixabay

Marcello Lippi quit as China coach on Thursday on a difficult night for big-name European managers in Asia's second round of 2022 World Cup preliminaries as the teams of Bert van Marwijk and Marc Wilmots also suffered significant defeats. Italian Lippi announced he was standing down from his role after an own goal from Zhang Linpeng handed Syria a 2-1 win that left China five points behind their opponents halfway through the Group A fixtures.

Only the winners of the eight groups are guaranteed to advance to the next phase of qualifying with the four best runners-up also progressing, and the Chinese share second spot with the Philippines, who secured a 2-1 win over the Maldives. "My pay is very high, and I take all the blame," Lippi said. "I am quitting as China coach."

Dutchman Van Marwijk also endured a miserable evening as his United Arab Emirates side - who played the last 50 minutes with 10 men after Khalifa Al Hammadi was sent off - succumbed to a 1-0 defeat by Vietnam to drop to third in Group G. The Vietnamese lead on 10 points with Thailand in second after their 2-1 defeat by Malaysia ensured Tan Cheng Hoe's team remain in contention for a place in the next phase.

Belgian Wilmots's Iran suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of old foes Iraq, with Alaa Abbas scoring in stoppage time to put Srecko Katanec's side in command of Group C, which they lead on 10 points from Bahrain, who drew 0-0 with Hong Kong. There was better news for Paulo Bento as South Korea picked up a point with a 0-0 draw against Lebanon to stay top of Group H while Turkmenistan remained in the race for a place in the next round with a 3-1 win over North Korea.

Japan maintained their perfect record thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Genki Haraguchi which sealed a 2-0 win for Hajime Moriyasu's side over Kyrgyzstan to give the Samurai Blue 12 points from four games. The Japanese lead Group F by six points from Kyrgyzstan with Tajikistan in third after their 4-3 defeat by Myanmar.

Salem Al Dawsari broke Uzbek hearts in Tashkent with a last- minute lob to give Saudi Arabia a 3-2 win in Group D that lifted Herve Renard's side above Uzbekistan into first place, two points clear of Vadim Abramov's team with Yemen in third after their 1-0 win over Palestine. In Group E, Seminlen Doungel scored in stoppage time to earn India a 1-1 draw with Afghanistan while Oman thrashed Bangladesh 4-1.

Australia kept their winning run intact with a 1-0 victory over Jordan in Group B courtesy of a goal from Adam Taggart and Graham Arnold's side are now five points clear of Kuwait, who dished out a 9-0 hammering to Chinese Taipei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French court to review dismissal of rape case against minister

An appeal court must look again at whether a judges decision to dismiss an investigation into rape allegations against Frances budget minister was valid, a court ruled on Thursday. The investigation into the allegations against Gerald Darma...

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth Warren for engaging in the vilification of billionaires on Thursday and said that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA, after he appeared in the presidential candid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019