Former coaches Jackson, Philbin to run Kaepernick workout

  Atlanta
  Updated: 15-11-2019 03:36 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 03:30 IST
Colin Kaepernick's open workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta on Saturday will be led by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, with former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin also participating, the NFL announced in a statement Thursday. Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice, has not played since the 2016 season.

The NFL scheduled a workout for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility. The league announced that 11 teams -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington -- have confirmed they will attend in some capacity, with more expected to commit. NFL Network reported teams have until Saturday to submit names of who is attending. Multiple outlets have reported the league will not provide Kaepernick with a list of names of those attending, despite the belief the NFL had agreed to do so.

A video of the workout, along with an interview, will be prepared and sent to every head coach and general manager in the league. NFL Network reports the receivers at the workout will be provided by the National Football Scouting Service, which is putting on the event and runs the NFL Scouting Combine each year. The receivers are expected to be mostly players who were on teams during the preseason.

Kaepernick, 32, has played six seasons in the NFL and participated in six postseason games, including Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when the 49ers lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. Kaepernick passed for 302 yards and one touchdown in that game. The Nevada product, who was a second-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2011, has passed for 12,271 yards in his career with 72 TDs and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 more TDs.

