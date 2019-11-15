International Development News
Heat dump Cavs, extend best start in six years

  • Reuters
  • Cleveland
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 07:17 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 07:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

Rookie Kendrick Nunn had 23 points and eight assists as the visiting Miami Heat enjoyed a fast start before holding on for a 108-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Nunn shot 10 of 16 from the floor on Thursday after going 21 of 60 in his previous five games. The Heat, who have won six of their past eight games, sport an 8-3 record, their best 11-game start to a season since the Big Three era in 2013-14.

Miami's Bam Adebayo collected 16 points and 15 rebounds, and rookie Tyler Herro scored 16 points in his return from a one-game absence caused by a sprained ankle. Jimmy Butler had 14 points and six assists for the Heat, who claimed a 68-44 lead at intermission after shooting a robust 63.4 percent from the field (26 of 41) and 52.9 percent from 3-point range (9 of 17).

Kevin Love had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Collin Sexton chipped in with 15 points for the Cavaliers. Cleveland shot 1 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half en route to falling for the fifth time in seven games. Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr. shot 6 of 9 off the bench to finish with 14 points, and he grabbed eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers trimmed a 27-point deficit to 10 following a 14-4 run to start the fourth quarter, highlighted by Nance making three shots on the interior before Love drained back-to-back 3-pointers. Miami, however, prevented the Cavaliers from drawing any closer, with Duncan Robinson connecting from 3-point range to give the Heat a 107-93 lead with 1:47 to go.

The Heat wasted little time getting the upper hand, as Nunn, Robinson and Meyers Leonard connected from 3-point range for a 9-0 lead. Nunn began to work the interior for a pair of buckets before finishing the quarter with nine points and four assists as the Heat claimed a 34-22 advantage after one quarter. Cleveland trimmed Miami's lead to 34-29 before the Heat regained their composure and went on a 25-9 run.

