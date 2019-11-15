International Development News
Development News Edition

Hamilton, Hurricanes top Sabres in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buffalo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 08:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 08:39 IST
Hamilton, Hurricanes top Sabres in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Dougie Hamilton scored midway through overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes recovered after surrendering a two-goal lead to defeat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Thursday night. Hamilton, a defenseman, is tied for the team lead with nine goals. He was set up by Martin Necas' rush into the zone with the puck before ending the game at the 2:28 mark.

Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes. Teravainen and Svechnikov both assisted on two goals while Hamilton and Aho added one assist apiece. Buffalo pulled even with 6:25 to go in the third period when Henri Jokiharju converted off a Carolina turnover for the team's second unassisted goal of the game.

However, the Hurricanes benefited from the high-sticking penalty on Buffalo's Sam Reinhart to set up Svechnikov's go-ahead, power-play goal with 3:54 remaining in regulation. Then Johan Larsson tied the game again for the Sabres, scoring with 40.1 seconds to play in regulation.

Jeff Skinner and Curtis Lazar also scored for the Sabres, who were playing for the first time since last week's two-game set in Sweden. Buffalo lost twice to Tampa Bay. Aho's goal came on Carolina's first power play of the game.

Goalie Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for the Hurricanes, who began a three-game road stretch. They have won their past 10 meetings with Buffalo. Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton stopped 24 shots. The Sabres have a six-game losing streak (0-4-2).

Skinner, who has eight goals, is in his second season with the Sabres after beginning his career with Carolina. He also assisted on Larsson's goal in the final minute of regulation. Staal's goal was his 100th as a member of the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes went up 3-1 just 49 seconds into the second period on Teravainen's goal. Lazar's unassisted goal with just less than five minutes to play in the middle period trimmed the margin to one.

The Hurricanes were coming off an eight-goal outing Monday against Ottawa, their biggest offensive production of the season. They've won twice in a row since a four-game losing streak. The contest was Buffalo's first home game in nearly two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City

The return of the NFLs reigning Most Valuable Player coincided with a drop in performance among Kansas City Chiefs defenders. In the two-plus games quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed with a dislocated kneecap, the Chiefs stopped the run eff...

North Korea calls U.S. candidate Biden a 'rabid dog' nearing death

North Koreas state media on Friday stepped up a personal attack on former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for slandering its leader, calling the Democratic presidential candidate a rabid dog that needed to be put down. The official KCNA news ...

Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York...

WRAPUP 2-Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyse city

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a violent mob on the citys justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019