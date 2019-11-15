International Development News
Greenway's game-winner helps Wild over Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • Minnesota
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 09:33 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 09:32 IST
Greenway's game-winner helps Wild over Coyotes
Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

Jordan Greenway notched the game-winning goal in the third period as the Minnesota Wild defeated Arizona for the second time in six days, dropping the visiting Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night. Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek won a faceoff, and Jonas Brodin's blast from near the blue line caromed off Arizona defenseman Aaron Ness and then Greenway for the latter's first goal at 12:11.

Zach Parise notched a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala scored and Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who won 4-3 in Arizona on Saturday. After splitting a four-game road trip (2-2-0), Minnesota played just its sixth home contest and improved to 4-1-1. Seventeen of the club's first 25 matches this season will be on the road.

Conor Garland and Lawson Crouse netted goals, and Antti Raanta stopped 31 of 34 shots for Arizona, which played its third game in four nights and went 2-1-0 on its road trip. The Coyotes also this week became the first team in NHL history to beat the previous two Stanley Cup champions on back-to-back nights on the road with victories over Washington and St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday -- both coming in the shootout.

Minnesota used a dump-and-chase rush and hard work on the boards to take a 1-0 lead at 14:39 of the first period. Parise forced a turnover by Jason Demers on the end boards and then flipped the puck out to Fiala near Raanta. Fiala's second backhanded attempt resulted in his fourth goal.

Dubnyk's miscue from behind the net allowed the Coyotes to tie it 1-1 at 5:04 of the second. The goalie went to retrieve the puck and slung an errant clearing pass that Nick Schmaltz intercepted near the half boards. Schmaltz's pass into the low slot was chipped in by Garland, who beat Dubnyk for his team-leading ninth tally as the netminder was late getting back.

Parise potted his fifth goal just 10 seconds into a power play to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the third. He took a pass from Mikko Koivu and roofed the marker over Raanta on the short side at 5:39, but Crouse knotted it 2-2 at 7:32 with his third goal. Minnesota dispatched of the final 2:05 in regulation as Arizona pulled Raanta for the extra skater.

The Wild moved to 15-4-3 in their last 22 games against Arizona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

