International Development News
Development News Edition

Bucks dominate inside, fight off Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milwaukee
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 09:36 IST
Bucks dominate inside, fight off Bulls
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his season-high of 38 points and recorded 16 rebounds and three steals to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-115 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. Eric Bledsoe scored a season-best 31 points on 12-of-14 shooting for his fifth straight 20-point outing. Bledsoe added eight assists as Milwaukee defeated Chicago for the seventh straight time.

Wesley Matthews tallied 15 points and Brook Lopez added 13 points for the Bucks, who have won six of their past seven games. Milwaukee played its first game without All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who is expected to miss three to four weeks with a left thigh injury. Rookie Coby White was 6-of-13 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to lead the Bulls. White has made 13 3-pointers in the past five quarters, beginning with the franchise-record seven he made in the final quarter of Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks.

Zach LaVine registered 25 points and seven assists before fouling out with 43.2 seconds left. Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting before fouling out with 9:13 remaining. Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young followed with 11 points, for the Bulls, and Tomas Satoransky chipped in 10.

The Bulls pulled within 117-114 on LaVine's layup with 1:53 remaining. But Bledsoe scored back-to-back baskets and Matthews added two free throws to push the lead to nine with 1:03 left as the Bucks closed it out. Milwaukee, which committed 22 turnovers, shot 47.7 percent from the field and was just 6 of 33 from 3-point range. The Bucks made 34 of 47 free throws, though Antetokounmpo hit just 11 of 20 attempts.

Chicago shot 40.9 percent from the floor, including 18 of 43 from behind the arc. The Bulls were 21 of 25 from the line but committed 20 turnovers. Milwaukee controlled the interior with a 70-32 scoring edge in the paint.

The Bulls were leading 80-75 after Satoransky knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:06 left in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored six points during a 13-2 burst that saw the Bucks take an 88-82 advantage with 4:05 remaining.

Bledsoe made two free throws with 48.2 seconds left as Milwaukee led 97-86 after three quarters. Chicago pulled within 108-105 on Ryan Arcidiacono's 3-pointer with 5:44 remaining.

The Bucks stretched their lead to 114-107 when Antetokounmpo split two free throws with 3:41 remaining. White made five 3-pointers and scored 19 first-half points as the Bulls led 66-65 at the break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' to release in December 2021

Action star Dwayne Johnsons much-awaited Black Adam movie will hit the theatres on December 22, 2021. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas Shazam, featuring Zachary Levi.Johnson has been attached to play the anti-her...

Mphasis posts marginal rise in Sept qtr profit at Rs 273.3 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273.3 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 270.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing...

'Embracing free market principles driving force behind economic success of Bangladesh'

The success of Bangladesh as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific and in South Asia currently is the result of embracing free-market principles, a Bangladeshi official has said. Bangladesh has become one of the low-cost ...

India voices concern over compromise in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs

India has voiced serious concern over compromises being made in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs and stressed the need to develop a culture of no national caveats in UN peacekeeping. Peacekeeping is a multi-stakeholder enterp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019