Scheifele, Jets take down Panthers, 4-3

  Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 09:56 IST
  • |
  Created: 15-11-2019 09:54 IST
Scheifele, Jets take down Panthers, 4-3
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Center Mark Scheifele had the go-ahead, third-period goal and added two assists, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. Scheifele, who leads Winnipeg with 20 points, was supported by Patrik Laine, who had three assists. Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets.

Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit had 34 saves as the Jets started their four-game road trip in a successful fashion. Florida, which opened a four-game homestand, got two goals from Vincent Trocheck and one from captain Aleksander Barkov. The latter has a seven-game points streak, with six goals and six assists during that span.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 saves for the Panthers. Winnipeg opened the scoring with 3:45 expired in the second period. Scheifele won a puck battle behind Florida's net and passed to Laine, who fed a charging Morrissey. The defenseman's shot from the slot zipped in under Bobrovsky's glove.

Florida tied the score on the power play with 15:08 gone in the second period. Mike Hoffman's shot hit Barkov, who was parked in front of the crease. Barkov collected the carom and lifted the puck over Brossoit's left pad for the goal. Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead at 4:28 in the third on Ehlers' goal. Scheifele again won a board battle and got the puck to Laine, whose pass resulted in Ehlers' one-timer through Bobrovsky's pads from the left circle.

Florida tied the score 2-2 with 12:47 left in the third. Brett Connolly's shot was stopped by Brossoit, and a second attempt, by Brian Boyle, was blocked in front by Scheifele before Trocheck's backhander finally scored on yet another rebound. Scheifele put Winnipeg ahead 3-2 with his goal off a pass from Laine. The goal came with 5:08 left in the third, finding an open left side of the net.

Lowry's deflection off a Tucker Poolman shot gave Winnipeg a 4-2 lead with 2:58 left. Florida pulled Bobrovsky for the extra attacker, resulting in Trocheck's second goal, this one with 1:34 left, but the Jets hung on from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

