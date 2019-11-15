International Development News
Development News Edition

World Para-Games: Sharad claims silver, Mariyappan takes bronze

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 10:29 IST
World Para-Games: Sharad claims silver, Mariyappan takes bronze

India's celebrated para high-jumpers Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu qualified for next year's Tokyo Paralympics after claiming the silver and the bronze medal respectively in the World Para-Athletics Championships here. Two-time Asian Para Games champion Sharad Kumar cleared the bar with season's best effort of 1.83 metres, while Mariyappan, a Rio Paralympic gold-medallist, settled for the bronze, also with a season's best performance of 1.80 metres here on Thursday evening.

The gold went to Sam Grewe, who won the top honours with a championship record of 1.86 metres. Sharad, the former world no.1, stayed in the lead initially clearing the bar at 1.67m until 1.83m before Grewe surged ahead with 1.86m to be on top.

"I am disappointed with what I performed today. Considering that I have been living and training in Ukraine for the last three years; faced the harsh conditions, I should have given a better performance. I need to re-check my schedule, my planning and many other things," Sharad was quoted as saying by the Paralympic Committee of India. "It's been a hard time. I have been playing continuously. Now I need a break. I am going on a holiday from here with my friends who have come down to cheer for me from London," said the 27-year-old, who has completed his Masters in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

Mariyappan, who failed to clear 1.83 metres in his last attempt, later admitted that he couldn't perform his best. "My body didn't open up. I didn't get my best one here. The conditions were a little cold in the evening. I hope I can do better in Tokyo 2020 and live up to the expectations of my coach, Satyanarayana," he said.

Also performing in the same event was Ramsingh Padhiya, who settled for the fifth place with an effort of 1.77 metres. Earlier in the day, Lal Vinay Kumar, the Asian Para Games bronze-medallist, claimed the bronze in men's 400m T44 event, and a Tokyo 2020 spot, finishing in 55.49 seconds.

After the penultimate day's action, India has nine medals -- two gold, two silver and five bronze -- from the Championships. China lead the medals tally with 53 medals including 23 gold medals, followed by Brazil (37) and Great Britain (24).

Meanwhile, seven world records were broken on the day, taking the total to 44 with one more day still to go. This surpassed the London 2017 Worlds mark of 34 world records. "What everyone is talking here is how many young and new players are competing here. Some of the athletes were not competing and many were not competing in London 2017. They are all young and showing incredible results," International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said on the record numbers here.

"This has been the best ever Para Athletics Championships in terms of performance of the players," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: SI sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering interrogator in 2014

A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014. The sub-inspector identified as Kalidas shot an interrogator named Seyed Mohammed in 2014....

Cricket-Agarwal nears ton, India eclipse Bangladesh despite Kohli duck

India skipper Virat Kohli fell for a second-ball duck on Friday but Mayank Agarwals 91 not out kept the hosts on course for a significant first-innings lead against Bangladesh on day two of the opening test. India were cruising at 188-3 at ...

Supersub Kwabena stars as Ghana stay in Olympics race

Owusu Kwabena came off the bench to score twice in a 2-0 win over Mali on Thursday that took Ghana closer to a first appearance at the Olympic Games football tournament since 2004. The victory, coupled with Cameroon losing 2-1 to hosts Egyp...

Maharashra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP's Nawab Malik

As talks are going on between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only. Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019