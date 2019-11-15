International Development News
McDavid's 2nd hat trick in days leads Oilers past Avs

Captain Connor McDavid recorded his second hat trick in three games to highlight his career-high, six-point performance as the host Edmonton Oilers skated to a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. McDavid's sixth career hat trick came two games after he scored three times in Edmonton's 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl had a career-high five assists to extend his point streak to 11 games, while McDavid has collected at least one point in six consecutive contests. McDavid wasted little time making an impact, scoring two goals and setting up two others to match a franchise record for points in the first period. That feat was accomplished on six occasions by Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and once by Jason Arnott.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied twice, Zack Kassian scored in his third straight game, and Mike Smith made 31 saves as the Oilers improved to 7-2-1 at home this season. Colorado goalie Adam Werner was greeted rudely in his first start after turning aside all 40 shots he faced in his NHL debut Tuesday in a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The 22-year-old Swede yielded five goals on 18 shots before being relieved in the second period by Antoine Bibeau, who made nine saves and allowed one goal.

The game had fireworks from the beginning, as Kassian lowered the boom on Nathan MacKinnon near the boards. That sequence prompted Matt Calvert to immediately drop the gloves in a bid to seek retribution just 28 seconds after the opening faceoff. Andre Burakovsky made the Oilers pay on the scoreboard with the first of his two goals at 1:20 of the first period, although Nugent-Hopkins answered nearly five minutes later by wiring a shot just inside the left post.

McDavid skated in from the right-wing boards and wristed a shot past Werner to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 12:14 of the first period before setting up Kassian's goal just 28 seconds later. McDavid worked the puck to Draisaitl, who circled the net before sending a cross-crease pass to an unmarked Kassian for an easy conversion. McDavid capped his four-point performance in the first period by breezing into the offensive zone and wristing a shot past Werner for a power-play goal at 15:51 of the first period.

McDavid used a screen before wristing a shot from the right circle past Werner to complete his hat trick at 8:32 of the second period. --Field Level Media

