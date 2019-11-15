Agarwal marching on as India reach 188/3 at lunch on Day 2

Opener Mayank Agarwal continued his fine run by inching towards his third Test hundred as India reached 188 for 3 at lunch despite losing skipper Virat Kohli early on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. India now have a lead of 38 runs after having dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings.

Making most of a pedestrian bowling attack, Agarwal smashed 13 fours and a six off Mehidy Hasan in his unbeaten 91 while adding 91 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (54, 72 balls) and 69 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (35 batting, 72 balls). However, it was a disappointing Friday morning for the 10,000-odd spectators, who had come to watch skipper Kohli. He was dismissed by Bangladesh's best bowler on view, seamer Abu Jayed (3/58 in 13 overs) for a duck.

Early into the innings, Jayed bowled an off-cutter and then got a successful DRS appeal for leg before, denying the Indian captain an opportunity to trouble the scorers. In the morning, Jayed was unlucky when Pujara was dropped by Mehidy at gully and the Saurashtra right-hander promptly square cut the next to complete his 23rd Test half-century.

But the drop didn't prove costly as Jayed got him caught by substitute Saif Hasan at third slip after hitting nine boundaries. Bangladesh got some brief joy when Kohli was dismissed cheaply with India at 119 for 3 before Agarwal took charge of the situation.

His half-century came as he played the 'Nataraja' pull shot off Ebadot Hossain and then tackled Mehidy with ease. He repeatedly used his feet to reach the pitch of the ball and loft the off-spinner over the mid-off region. One such shot got him the only six of the Indian innings so far.

Rahane also looked in good touch even though he battled cramps briefly before continuing his innings.

