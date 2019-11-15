BT retains UK rights to Champions League soccer
BT said it had retained the UK broadcast rights to Champions League soccer for three years from 2021 at an annual cost of 400 million pounds ($512 million).
The deal also covers matches from the Europa League and a planned third competition for European clubs, the company said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.7815 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
