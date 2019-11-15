International Development News
Development News Edition

Ridhima wins fifth title on Hero WPG Tour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:52 IST
Ridhima wins fifth title on Hero WPG Tour
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Ridhima Dilawari managed to held her nerves in the closing stages of the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour to win her fifth title of the season on Friday. Ridhima, who trailed Diksha Dagar by three shots after 36 holes, had three birdies between 12th and 15th and then parred the rest for a round of two-under 70.

Ridhima totaled one-under 215 as Dagar (74) finished second at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course here. The win took Ridhima to the second place on the Hero Women's Order of Merit at the end of the season.

The Order of Merit was won by Gaurika Bishnoi, who topped the honors despite missing the final event on medical grounds. Ridhima won Rs 11,09,433 while Gaurika won Rs.11,84,100 and Amandeep was third with Rs.10,55,933. They were the only ones to cross the Rs.10 lakh mark for the year.

Dagar, who had an error-filled day, actually started with birdies on first and fourth. She then faltered with a double bogey on Par-4 seventh and another bogey on ninth. At that stage, Diksha was still two shots ahead of Ridhima, who turned in even par as against Diksha's one-over. On the back nine, the duo playing together bogeyed the 10th. Ridhima birdied the 11th to reduce the lead to one.

The drama continued as both parred 12th and 13th and then both birdied Par-4 14th and Par-5 15th. Two more pars each brought them to the 18th tee, where Diksha held a one-shot lead. On the final hole, Diksha hit out of bounds on the left side, while Ridhima stayed calm and parred out. The second double bogey of the final day saw Dagar drop from one ahead to one behind and handed Ridhima the fifth title in 2019.

Ridhima's whopping fifth success this season is the best since Vani Kapoor registered seven wins in 2016. Amateur Pranavi Urs shot three-over 75 and finished in a tie for third with Vani Kapoor (76), while Tvesa Malik (74) was fifth and Amandeep Drall (78) slipped to sixth at 12-over 228.

Astha Madan (70) had four birdies against two bogeys for the day's best card but following 79-80 on the first two days, she was only tied seventh with Khushi Khanijau (74). Gauri Karhade (76), who had one win in her rookie season, was ninth and Thailand's P Supakchaya (80) was tenth.

As Gaurika, Ridhima and Amandeep took the top three places on the Hero Order of Merit, Neha Tripathi (Rs. 9,47,583), Gursimar Badwal (Rs.7,85,733) and Tvesa Malik (Rs.7,34, 334) took the fourth to sixth places at the end of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-UK's Labour plans to nationalise BT's network in free broadband plan

Britains opposition Labour Party plans to nationalise BTs broadband network to provide free internet for all, a radical election pledge to roll back 35 years of private ownership that caught both the company and its shareholders by surprise...

UPDATE 1-German parliament approves climate protection law

The German lower house of parliament approved on Friday a major climate protection package which aims to ensure Germany will meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The package, agreed after months of haggling between the...

REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

Britains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds 128 billion on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12 election.The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnsons Conservatives and the opposition Labo...

Jack Ma visits Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, meets young entrepreneur in Togo

The founder of Chinas e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has taken a pledge to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa.Jack Ma met the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in the capital city, Abuja. He said that his team would p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019