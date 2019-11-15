International Development News
Development News Edition

Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:18 IST
Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews had disorderly conduct charges against him dismissed this week after coming to a financial settlement with his accuser. Matthews had faced charges of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior, stemming from a late-night incident in May with a female security guard in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"On Nov. 13 the matter was settled between the parties and the criminal matter was dismissed," a spokesperson from the City of Scottsdale's communications department said, per the Toronto Star. Matthews was alleged with a group at 2 a.m. on May 26 who tried to open the guard's locked car outside the building where she lives. The guard, who recognized the NHL player, according to the police report, exited the vehicle to confront Matthews and his friends, who "wanted to see what she would do and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond."

When she told them she was a military veteran with severe PTSD and that what they did wasn't funny and they should leave, one of the friends asked her not to report the incident while Matthews walked away. According to the report, "as the friend was speaking ... she said Auston began to walk away and after he walked away from some distance, Auston pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks."

The guard said the group appeared to be intoxicated and also said that Matthews still had his boxers on. The police report also added that a security video showed a man walking with his pants around his ankles, but wearing underwear. Arizona law allows for misdemeanor offenses to be dropped when the involved parties can reach a settlement out of court. Terms of the settlement were not released.

Matthews, 22, was drafted No. 1 overall by Toronto in 2016 and has a career total of 205 points (124 goals and 107 assists) in 232 NHL games. In 20 games this season, he has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points.

He signed a five-year contract extension in February worth $58 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for attacking another player with a helmet, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland selected with the first overall draft pick in 2...

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to forming government but it is more about nation-building, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bha...

Ousted ambassador felt 'big threat;' Trump assails her anew

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Washington, Nov 15 AP Former US Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail in Trump impeachment hearings Friday of the big threat she felt upon suddenly being ousted f...

Winter session of Assam Assembly from Nov 28

The seven-day winter session of the Assam Assembly will begin from November 28, a statement from the assembly secretariat said hereThe proceedings of the first day of the session include Oath of Affirmation by the newly elected members and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019