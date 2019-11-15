International Development News
Development News Edition

Agent of Steelers QB Rudolph not ruling out legal options

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:45 IST
Agent of Steelers QB Rudolph not ruling out legal options
Image Credit: Pixabay

The agent for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has not ruled out involving the legal process against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after the melee that ensued toward the end of Thursday night's game at Cleveland. Garrett came away with Rudolph's helmet during a skirmish following a short pass by the quarterback. In a scrum that included Steelers offensive lineman David DeCastro, Garrett proceeded to swing the headgear and hit Rudolph in the head.

Garrett was ejected in the closing moments of the game. The NFL is reviewing the incident for further punishment. Rudolph's agent did not rule out filing criminal charges, according to multiple reports.

"I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table," agent Tim Younger said via text, according to ESPN. Younger first took to Twitter late Thursday night to let his feelings be known about the incident.

"There are many risks an NFL QB assumes every snap taken on the field," Younger wrote. "Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275-pound DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly." Rudolph called the incident both "cowardly" and "bush league." Garrett expressed regret for his actions.

"What I did was foolish, and I shouldn't allow myself to slip like that," Garrett said after Thursday's game. "That's out of character, but a situation like that where it's an emotional game, and I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with what happened." The most serious punishment for an on-field incident in NFL history was a five-game suspension in 2006 for the Tennessee Titans' Albert Haynesworth after he stomped on the head of the Dallas Cowboys' Andre Gurode and caused lacerations that required 30 stitches. Gurode did not press criminal charges or file a criminal lawsuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Ennahda's choice Jemli tapped to be Tunisia PM, faces big challenge

Habib Jemli faces the challenge of cobbling together a ruling coalition in economically troubled Tunisia after the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which took most seats in last months election, tapped him as prime minister on Friday.Jemli ...

'The Weeping Woman' best international film in 25th KIFF

Spanish movie The Weeping Woman La llorona got the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for the Best Film in International Competition of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival which concluded on Friday. The 2019 Guatemalan film directed b...

Two killed in Ukraine ammunition depot blasts

Two Ukrainian mining engineers were killed and another four injured in blasts at an arms depot in eastern Ukraine near rebel-held territory, officials said Friday. Ukraines army said the explosions occurred during the planned disposal of ou...

India's federal police raid local Amnesty International offices

Indias federal investigating agency raided the local offices of human rights group Amnesty International on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation said, in a probe into alleged violations of foreign funding rules. It was alleged that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019