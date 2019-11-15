International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-E-transport boom could see first major European city go car free in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:28 IST
CORRECTED-E-transport boom could see first major European city go car free in 2020
Image Credit: Flickr

Next year will see the first major European city to ban private cars, a leading tech investor has predicted, saying a boom in electric-powered bikes and scooters was driving a green "revolution". Norwegian capital Oslo and bike-friendly Amsterdam in the Netherlands are both candidates to become the first to go car-free in 2020, while France could follow in five years, said Martin Mignot of investment capital firm Index Ventures.

"People are just realising that congestion and pollution have reached a tipping point and that you can't just add more roads – space is very finite and a private car is just not a very efficient way of moving people around," he said. "There is a genuine technological revolution ... Those(electric) vehicles are the missing link in the transport grid."

Major cities including Paris, Bogota, and Jakarta have experimented with car-free days in an effort to cut air pollution and open up streets usually dominated by traffic. Meanwhile, a drop in the price of batteries has enabled the creation of a wide range of relatively affordable electric vehicles that open up the city to travelers, said Mignot.

Electric bikes and scooters for rent through companies such as Bird and Lime are now a common sight in many city centers and Mignot said they could fill gaps in public transport. Index Ventures, an early backer of Skype which currently has some $1.6 billion invested in funds, has put "a very fair amount" into mobility firms including Bird and Cowboy bikes, said Mignot, though he declined to give figures.

Mignot said the e-transport sector was still very young, with companies rapidly refining their products as they learn from their early years and the technology develops, while there was also a need for city infrastructure to evolve. Experts on cities agreed that urban planners were moving away from private cars.

"I am confident that the first major European city will go completely car-free, at least in the city center, by 2020," said Lucy Mahoney, a spokeswoman on walking and cycling for the C40 network of cities tackling climate change. "Leading the way and demonstrating that going car-free is the new norm will help alleviate the crippling pressures our cities face and rejuvenate urban spaces."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Warren outlines three-year path to 'Medicare for All'

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Friday outlined how she would implement Medicare for All during her first term in office, including by passing new legislation in her first 100 days that would give all Americans the option of choosin...

FACTBOX-'Extraordinarily poor judgment': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ...

UPDATE 2-European shares clock sixth weekly gain on trade cheer

European shares clocked a sixth-straight week of gains on Friday following record highs on Wall Street after bullish comments from a White House official on U.S.-China trade talks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4, close to four-yea...

18 injured during demonstration of fire-protection equipment

At least 18 employees sustained injuries in a fire at a company which makes fire suppression systems in Maharashtras Raigad district on Friday, police said. A fire broke out at Cryptzo Pvt Ltd in Mangaon during a demonstration of fire-prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019