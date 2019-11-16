Soccer-Norway keep qualification hopes alive with 4-0 win over Faroes

Norway kept alive their slim hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 with an easy 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands in a Group F qualifier on Friday. Tore Reginiussen and Iver Fossum both scored in the opening eight minutes to put the home side in the driving seat and striker Alexander Soerloth added a quick-fire brace midway through the second half to secure the win.

The win puts Norway in fourth place on 14 points, six behind leaders Spain who play Malta later on Friday. Sweden are second on 15 points and Romania are third on 14 points thanks to their two away goals in Oslo. Norway need Romania and Sweden to draw later on Friday to have any chance of qualifying directly, but as winners of Nations League Group C3 they are guaranteed at least a playoff spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)