International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Messi and Tite exchange words but Argentine has last laugh

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 05:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 05:22 IST
Soccer-Messi and Tite exchange words but Argentine has last laugh
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazil coach Tite exchanged words during the clash between the South American giants on Friday but it was the forward who had the last laugh after his team's good run continued with a 1-0 win in Saudi Arabia. Messi looked to the touchline and put his fingers to his lips before making another hand sign that appeared to tell the Brazil coach he had too much to say for himself.

Tite admitted he had been complaining to the referee during the first half and said the two men exchanged words. "I complained because he (Messi) should have been shown a yellow card and he told me to shut my mouth and I told him to shut his mouth," Tite said. "And that was it."

The Brazil coach played down the incident and highlighted Messi's performance in the well-deserved friendly victory. The Barcelona forward was one of the outstanding performers for Argentina on his return to international football after missing four games through suspension.

He scored the only goal after 14 minutes – his penalty was saved but he followed up to beat Alisson – and could have had another couple of goals but for some stout defending and the keeper's awareness. The result was encouraging for Argentina, who have now gone six games without defeat -- their longest such run since 2016.

"From the very start we tried to play. We had a couple of misses and they had their chances," Messi said. "But in the second half we were much better. "When you win, it puts you more at ease and that is very positive for what lies ahead. I ended the match well, we all ran quite a bit. And that is what we were there to do."

Argentina play Uruguay in a friendly next week while Brazil face South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Bolivia blames Cubans for stirring unrest, ousts Venezuelan officials

Bolivias interim government said on Friday it had asked Venezuelan officials to leave the country, and accused Cubans, including doctors, of instigating unrest in the wake of the resignation of former president Evo Morales. New Foreign Mini...

Masked men break into Venezuela opposition party offices on eve of protest

Unidentified masked men on Friday forced their way into the offices of Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will, political leaders said, the night before planned protests across the country meant to boost pressure on President Nicolas Madur...

France reverses palm oil tax break after outcry

Frances parliament on Friday voted down a proposed tax break on palm oil -- which would have hugely benefited energy giant Total -- after lawmakers and environmental activists complained the legislation had been rushed through the day befor...

US-China deal could be signed by ministers: White House

A partial trade agreement between the United States and China could be signed at the ministerial level, not by the two nations presidents, a top White House aide said Friday. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, has fed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019