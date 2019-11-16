International Development News
49ers TE Kittle could miss second straight game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 06:54 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

San Francisco 49ers standout tight end George Kittle was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report and could miss his second straight game due to knee and ankle injuries. Kittle might end up being a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after he missed Monday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to the ailments. He didn't practice this week.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he has seen improvement from Kittle over the past few days. "He's definitely better this week than he was last week. We'll see how these next two days go," Shanahan told reporters on Friday. "We've got him doubtful because we'd rather not. I want him to be healthy throughout this year. We'll see what happens with the other guys.

"Kittle won't allow us to ever rule him out until it's right at game time because he's done some pretty amazing things here in the last couple of years." Kittle leads the 49ers (8-1) with 46 receptions and 541 yards -- and he isn't the only target who is ailing.

Recently acquired receiver Emmanuel Sanders is dealing with a rib injury that he suffered on Monday and also didn't practice all week. "Yeah, it looks like he's walking around better, sitting in the meetings better," Shanahan said of Sanders.

Sanders has caught 13 passes for 161 yards in three games since being acquired from the Denver Broncos. His two touchdown catches with San Francisco ties for the team lead. The 49ers ruled out offensive tackle Joe Staley (finger) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (groin). Staley fractured and dislocated a finger during Monday's game and had surgery and will miss at least the next two games.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle) and kicker Robbie Gould (right quadriceps) are listed as doubtful. Others who are questionable are linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), receiver Dante Pettis (back) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadriceps).

Tevin Coleman, who has rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns, is being prepared to be the main ball carrier with Breida (542) and Mostert (335) banged up. Rookie Chase McLaughlin appears in line to be the kicker. He missed a 47-yard field goal in overtime that would have kept San Francisco undefeated before Seattle later won the game on its own field goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

