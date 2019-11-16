International Development News
Fournier's late 3s lift Magic over slumping Spurs

  Reuters
  • California
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 08:37 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 08:19 IST
Evan Fournier hit two big 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes as part of his 26-point night to lead a balanced Orlando attack and pace the Magic to a 111-109 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday to win their second straight game and third in their past four outings. The Spurs led by as many as 16 points in the first half but Orlando came back and turned the game into a back-and-forth contest. Things were tied at 104 after a DeMar DeRozan layup with 1:32 to play before Fournier poured in his second big 3-pointer to give the Magic a lead it would not relinquish.

Aaron Gordon hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds to play and Nikola Vucevic added another less than a second later to make it 110-106 and give the Magic plenty of cushion. Terrence Ross added 20 points off the bench for the Magic, with Gordon hitting for 14, Al-Farouq Aminu and Markelle Fultz adding 13 points each, and D.J. Augustin and Vucevic scoring 10 points apiece. Aminu and Vucevic both took 13 rebounds apiece for Orlando.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points, with Rudy Gay scoring 14 and LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills scoring 13 points each. Bryn Forbes added 12 points and Dejounte Murray had 10 points for San Antonio, which has lost four straight games. The Spurs ripped off a 16-5 run midway through the second period to help turn a 31-24 lead after the opening period to a 15-point advantage.

A late 4-0 spurt by the Magic brought them to within 56-47 at the halftime, and still within shouting distance despite being outshot 55 percent to 37 percent by San Antonio in the half. Orlando was just 7 of 27 from the floor in the second quarter. DeRozan led all players with 15 points at intermission while Gordon and Fournier paced the Magic with nine points each.

Orlando found some magic in the middle of the third quarter, using a 12-0 run to sweep to a 69-66 lead. But San Antonio rallied as two late baskets by Gay gave the Spurs an 82-79 advantage heading into the final quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

