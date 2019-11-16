International Development News
Washington rides Beal's 44 points to win over Minnesota

Bradley Beal scored 44 points and Moritz Wagner finished with a career-high 30 points and 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards recorded a 137-116 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis. Beal, who had 44 points in Washington's 140-133 loss at Boston on Wednesday, shot 15 of 22 and made 13 of 14 from the foul line to help the Wizards avenge a 131-109 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 2.

Wagner eclipsed his previous career-high of 22 points by shooting 13 of 15. He also sank all four of his 3-point attempts to propel the Wizards to just their second win in eight outings. Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated his 24th birthday by collecting 36 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without star Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins traveled home to Toronto following the death of his grandmother, according to a report from the Star Tribune.

Robert Covington pulled up in transition and drained his third 3-pointer of the contest to give Minnesota an 84-81 lead midway into the third quarter. That advantage didn't last long, as Beal converted a three-point play before sandwiching pull-up jumpers around a 3-pointer to push Washington's advantage to 95-87.

Beal wasn't done as he capped his 16-point third-quarter barrage with a driving layup before Davis Bertans added a dunk prior to the buzzer to give the Wizards a 102-92 lead. Wagner started the fourth quarter with a flourish, scoring 11 quick points after making four layups and a 3-pointer to push Washington's lead to 113-102 with 7:55 to play.

Washington recorded 14 points off nine turnovers to secure a 39-30 lead after one quarter. Towns then scored 19 of the Timberwolves' 43 second-quarter points to trim the Wizards' advantage to 76-73 at halftime. Towns sat out Minnesota's first meeting with Washington while serving the first contest of his two-game suspension for his altercation with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was in attendance and received a loud ovation at the Target Center.

