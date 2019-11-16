Thunder push past 76ers in overtime

International Development News
  Reuters
  New York
  16-11-2019
  • Created: 16-11-2019 09:38 IST
Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 27 as the Oklahoma City Thunder ended a two-game losing streak with a 127-119 overtime victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Gallinari scored five points in the Thunder's 12-4 run to open the extra period, helping Oklahoma City win for just the second time in its past five games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points for the Thunder.

Joel Embiid contributed 31 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the court, and Josh Richardson added a season-high 28 for Philadelphia. The Sixers lost their second in a row and fell for the fifth time in seven games, and their road losing streak reached five games. Embiid missed Philadelphia's Wednesday defeat at Orlando as part of his load-management program. He came back to shoot 12 of 24 from the field.

Terrance Ferguson scored 19 points for the Thunder, who won despite getting outrebounded 43-36. Ben Simmons had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Sixers, while Tobias Harris added 21 points before he fouled out. Richardson, who is a native of nearby Edmond, Okla., nearly doubled his 14.2 points-per-game average in his return home.

The Sixers trailed by seven with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter before going on an 18-8 run to take an 83-80 lead into the final period. The Sixers had a 94-85 edge with 7:20 remaining, but the Thunder forged back in front 97-96 with 3:32 to play on a layup by Gilgeous-Alexander. The basket capped a 12-2 run for Oklahoma City in a span of 3:34.

Embiid and Gallinari each had a shot in the closing seconds of regulation to give their teams the lead but could not convert, and the game went into overtime tied 107-107. Gallinari went 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and Paul went 12 of 12 for the Thunder, who took 41 foul shots to the Sixers' 22.

Oklahoma City improved to 5-3 at home. The Thunder have not won on the road yet this season, losing all four times. The Sixers last won on the road Nov. 2 when they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers to improve to 5-0 on the season. They proceeded to lose their next three games after that victory.

