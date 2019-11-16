Cricket-India declare on 493-6 in Indore test against Bangladesh
India have declared their first innings with a score of 493 for six, a lead of 343 runs, on day three of the opening test against Bangladesh in Indore on Saturday.
Mayank Agarwal topscored for the hosts with a career-best 243, while Ajinkya Rahane (86), Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) also helped themselves to easy fifties.
Abu Jayed claimed 4-108 for the listless tourists.
