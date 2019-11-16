International Development News
Development News Edition

Messi scores on Argentina return to sink Brazil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 09:53 IST
Messi scores on Argentina return to sink Brazil
Image Credit: IANS

Lionel Messi struck on his return to international duty following a three-month ban as Argentina defeated fierce rivals Brazil 1-0 in a friendly in Riyadh. The Barcelona forward was suspended by CONMEBOL for accusing South American football's ruling body of "corruption" after he was sent off in July's third-place play-off with Chile at the Copa America.

Messi netted the only goal of the game at the King Saud University Stadium on 13 minutes on Friday, tapping home the rebound after his penalty was saved by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson. His effort came shortly after Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus rolled a spot-kick wide for Brazil, who were playing without the injured Neymar.

Messi, who scored with a pair of free-kicks in his last game with Barcelona, twice threatened from set-pieces in the second half before Liverpool 'keeper Alisson beat away a powerful drive from Leandro Paredes. Rodrygo, the 18-year-old who scored a sensational Champions League hat-trick with Real Madrid this month, made his Brazil debut as he replaced Willian for the final 20 minutes.

However, Brazil was unable to find an equalizer as their winless run since capturing the Copa America title extended to five matches. "It's important to win and it is always nice to beat Brazil, for the rivalry, which feels a lot of late," said Messi.

"It's good for everything that is to come, to continue growing while looking towards the qualifiers and the next Copa America (in 2020)." The meeting between the two South American giants was the second in Saudi Arabia in a little over a year. Brazil beat Argentina 1-0 in Jeddah in October 2018.

Brazil also defeated Argentina 2-0 at home in the semi-finals of this year's Copa America, a controversial match that left Messi complaining the hosts had benefited from favoritism. Brazil will play a friendly against South Korea in Abu Dhabi on November 19, in their final game before South American qualifying starts for the 2022 World Cup in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IAF aircraft strength to rise to 2000 soon: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Diplomat says he overheard Trump call about 'investigations'

A State Department official told impeachment investigators Friday that he overheard President Donald Trump talking with a US ambassador about investigations in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the testimony. David Holmes, the poli...

WBPCB action plan to tackle air pollution

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB has put in place an action plan to tackle the air pollution in the city, an official said. The Air Quality Index in several automated air monitoring stations in the city had hovered between 200 ...

Trump asked Tokyo for $8 bln to keep U.S. troops in Japan - Foreign Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Japan to quadruple its payments for U.S. forces stationed there, Foreign Policy reported, citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, as Washington presses long-standing allies to increase their d...

Sabarimala temple to open this evening

Amid tight security, the Lord Ayyappa temple here would open for the two-month long pilgrim season this evening, with the CPIM-led LDF government making all preparations to make it a hassle-free pilgrimage. Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019